Dane DeHaan says there’s “no truth” to rumours of his return for Marvel’s Spider-Man 3

Dane DeHaan has debunked recent rumours that claimed he would reprise the role of Harry Osborn for Marvel Studios’ third Spider-Man film with Tom Holland.

The actor debuted in the role for 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, where he starred opposite Andrew Garfield’s incarnation of the web-slinging superhero.

Initially appearing as a friend to Peter Parker, Harry later transforms into the super villain known as Green Goblin, often regarded as one of the most iconic foes in the character’s large rogues gallery.

When news broke that Jamie Foxx is set to return as Electro in Spider-Man 3, reports followed that former co-star DeHaan could also be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

However, in an interview with RadioTimes.com and other press for the UK launch of Sky Atlantic’s ZeroZeroZero, DeHaan flatly denied reports that he was preparing to suit up once more.

“There’s no truth to those rumours,” he said. “I don’t even know how that would be pulled off.”

DeHaan continued: “I would certainly love to make some kind of movie like that again. I like making superhero movies or in that kind of world and I’m sure I’ll find myself in that world again.

“And I have no idea what they’re doing with the Spider-Man movies now, but I don’t really understand a world in which that would be possible.”

Since both Foxx and Alfred Molina are reprising villain roles from the Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire eras of the Spider-Man franchise, fans have speculated that Sony Pictures could be putting together a multiverse crossover story.

Such epic sagas are commonplace in the Spidey comics and recently leapt over to the big screen for 2018’s Into The Spider-Verse, which won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

Sony Pictures, which co-produces the Spider-Man films with Marvel Studios, has kept quiet on the matter, but expect to learn more details in the coming months as the sequel is currently shooting in Atlanta.

Zero Zero Zero begins in February on Sky Atlantic.

Spider-Man 3 swings into cinemas on 17th December 2021. While you’re waiting, why not watch all the Marvel movies in order, or check out our guide to all upcoming Marvel movies?

