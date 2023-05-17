Meanwhile, fellow digital writer Olivia loves the Guardians of the Galaxy movies because they’re a brilliant mash-up of sci-fi and superhero. Plus, the soundtracks are fantastic.

What is your favourite superhero movie? RadioTimes.com digital writers Laura and Imogen love The Dark Knight. Laura likes the Christian Bale movie because Wayne Manor was filmed at Wollaton Hall in her home city of Nottingham, and Imogen believes it has one of the greatest movie openings of all time – not to mention a satisfying story arc, too.

Speaking with the RadioTimes.com team, there was a real mix of Marvel and DC films amongst people’s lists of favourite superhero movies, which makes the upcoming Radio Times Talks event event more interesting. In the battle of franchises, who will win?

Radio Times Talks promises to be an exciting evening packed with fan debate, all centred on deciding once and for all which superhero franchise reigns supreme. Speaking at the event is RadioTimes.com’s Executive Editor Morgan Jeffery, who is a self-confessed TV and film obsessive. Joining him will be RadioTimes.com’s Sci-Fi and Fantasy Editor Louise Griffin, who has been a fantasy fan for as long as she can remember since having a crush on a certain Time Lord.

You can also expect comedian and writer Rob Halden, who hosts the Marvel Versus Marvel podcast, and comedian Will Preston, who also hosts the Marvel Versus Marvel podcast. And, fun fact about Preston, he once binged all 747 episodes of The Simpsons… Last but not least, Josh Bryanton will also be paying a visit. Also known as jellyjoshin on TikTok, he loves to create content for latest film releases.

The panel will discuss the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), specifically Captain America: New World Order, before moving on to talk about the director, co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios James Gunn and whether he can save DC. They will then finally come the Marvel vs. DC debate.

Who do you think will come out on top?

Get tickets to Radio Times Talks – Marvel vs. DC: who's the king of superhero cinema? for free at Eventbrite

What’s the difference between Marvel and DC?

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Both Marvel and DC are American comic book publishers. They both were founded in the 1930s, and both have an impressive line-up of superheroes under their belts, so what makes Marvel and DC so unique?

The main difference between Marvel and DC are their superheroes. Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther and more all belong to the Marvel franchise, as do superhero teams like the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Guardians of the Galaxy. Meanwhile, DC is the home to movies such as The Flash, Suicide Squad, The Dark Knight, and Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix.

Another difference between the two publishers is that Marvel Comics is owned by The Walt Disney Company and has been since 2009, while DC Comics is a subsidiary of Warner Bros.

Is Marvel more popular than DC?

The Radio Times Talk event will almost certainly cover this, and although popularity is certainly subjective, there are a few statistics which help both DC and Marvel’s case. The Dark Knight Rises was welcomed with unprecedented praise from fans, and has out-grossed most DC movies, raking in over $1 billion worldwide.

Meanwhile, more movies have been made based on the Marvel superheroes, and Avengers: Endgame is the second highest grossing film of all time, just falling short to James Cameron’s Avatar.

A lot of the MCU films are on Disney Plus – 26 to be exact. Here are the best Disney Plus offers to help you bag the subscription for free or for less.

How to get tickets to Radio Times Talks – Marvel vs. DC: who's the king of superhero cinema?

Tickets for Radio Times Talks – Marvel vs. DC: who's the king of superhero cinema? are available right now on Eventbrite, and did you know tickets are free on a first come, first served basis?

Where is Radio Times Talks – Marvel vs. DC: who's the king of superhero cinema?

The Radio Times Talks – Marvel vs. DC: who's the king of superhero cinema? event will take place at Vineyard House, 44 Brook Green, Hammersmith, London, W6 7BT. The venue is within walking distance from Kensington Olympia, Hammersmith and Barons Court stations.

