Madness tour 2022: how and where to buy UK tickets for Madness

Calling all Madness fans – it’s time to bag your tickets for the band’s exciting line-up of 2022 shows. The iconic London ska group have announced gigs at a range of venues across the UK, and we’re on hand to help you grab some much-sought-after tickets.

Advertisement

They were formed in 1976, but Madness is still going strong and entertaining fans up and down the country. The latest ticket release includes shows in Edinburgh, Windsor, Shrewsbury and more locations. With tickets available for London gigs right now.

The band are a mainstay in UK culture, having had 15 UK top ten singles and won a range of awards for their work. Their best-known tracks include the likes of “It Must Be Love”, “One Step Beyond”, and “Baggy Trousers”. This is a fantastic opportunity to hear these classics – and many more – live and in person.

So, if you’re a Madness fan, there are plenty of ticketing options and plenty of classics to look forward to. However, different venues and gigs are going on sale at different times, so it pays to be prepared and in the know. That’s where we come in. This guide will walk you through when and where to grab your tickets, wherever you are in the UK.

Madness tour 2022: When are the UK shows?

Here is a selection of the biggest upcoming Madness shows with tickets available to buy now.

Full list of Madness gigs in 2021 and 2022

Madness tour 2022: When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for some of the bigger shows listed below are sure to be in high demand, so it could pay off to go one step beyond and bag your tickets early.

Tickets for all of Madness’s 2021 shows are already available. So if you’re keen to grab tickets for Manchester, Wembley, Newcastle, or any other venue hosting the ska icons in 2021 – use the links above and grab your tickets!

For those wanting 2022 tickets, there are two sales that have just arrived. Tickets to see Madness at The Big Top, at Edinburgh’s Royal Highland Centre, went on sale yesterday – Thursday the 9th of December at 9am. Tickets for Shrewsbury, Windsor, Hertfordshire and Thetford all went on sale this morning. Act fast, and you’ve got a great chance of getting your hands on some.

On sale Thursday December 9 2021: June 12th 2022 | Royal Highland Centre, Edinburgh

June 12th 2022 | On sale Friday December 10: July 15th 2022 | The Quarry Shrewsbury

July 15th 2022 | On sale Friday December 10: August 26th 2022 | The Royal Windsor Racecourse

Full list of Madness gigs in 2022

How much do Madness 2022 tour tickets cost?

Ticket prices for 2022 shows are yet to be confirmed, but prices for December 2021 shows are in the region o £45 to £65.

This will be similar for the 2022 shows, with the possible addition of some more expensive VIP and hospitality packages.

Get tickets for Madness at Ticketmaster now

Advertisement

If you’re looking forward to the show and want to listen to some Madness beforehand, maybe you’re looking for some great audio gear recommendations? Take a look at our best wireless earbuds page or our guide to the best soundbar for your home.