How to get Formula E tickets for next month's 2022 London E Prix

Two huge races are set to take place in and around the ExCel London, with a track that rips through indoor and outdoor environments.

The London E-Prix 2022 is set to be a massive motorsporting spectacle, bringing the FIA Formula E back to Britain this July.

Eleven teams are set to compete, with 22 drivers ready to take on the track representing the likes of Nissan, Jaguar and Mercedes-EQ.

With Stoffel Vandoorne leading the drivers' standings, and his team Mercedes-EQ leading the championship, they are the ones to beat.

When is the London E-Prix 2022?

The races will take place across the 30th and 31st of July at the ExCel event and convention centre in East London.

It's the first time the race has returned to the UK since 2016, when the E-Prix took place in Battersea Park.

If you're not able to be there in person, Channel 4 will have Formula E coverage across the weekend.

How to get tickets for the London E-Prix 2022

Here's the tricky part — seemingly most standard tickets for the London E-Prix have already sold out. Not to worry though, we have a couple of solutions for those who are desperate to get their hands on some.

There are one or two tickets remaining on the Formula E website, but these could sell pretty quickly. Right now the cheapest of those still available seem to start at around £99.

The second method is to bite the bullet and shell out a little more (or a lot more, in some cases) for hospitality tickets. These tickets include access to a premium viewing platform and grandstand seating, complimentary food and bar, exclusive garage tours and a pit lane walk.

Buy tickets to London E-Prix at FormulaE.com from £99

Buy hospitality tickets to London E-Prix at KeithProwse.co.uk from £2300 + VAT

