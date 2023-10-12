The UK tour will stop at some of this country’s biggest entertainment venues, such as The London Palladium, Blackpool Opera House, and First Direct Arena in Leeds, as well as Manchester’s brand-new 23,500 capacity Co-op Live; Manford is actually the first comic to be announced for this new northern venue.

In 2005, the Salford born comedian was nominated for the coveted Perrier Award at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and in 2006, he joined team captain Dave Spikey on Channel 4’s comedy series, 8 Out Of 10 Cats. Manford was then invited to join as a team captain in 2007.

Since then, Manford has appeared on the stage and television alike. He’s toured the UK with his stand-up shows Turning Into My Dad, First World Problems, Muddle Class, and Like Me. He’s also taken part in Channel 4’s Comedy Gala, presented BBC One's First & Last, and ITV's What Would Your Kid Do?, and even performed on ITV’s The Masked Singer as a hedgehog.

Now, he’s back with another UK-wide stand-up tour.

Is Jason Manford on tour in 2024?

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage via Getty Images Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage via Getty Images

When speaking about his upcoming tour, Manford said: “People ask me what my favourite job is, acting, presenting, musicals etc. I love them all, but my favourite is still the privilege of doing stand-up comedy.

It’s just me, you, a microphone and a cracking venue. No cameras, no director, no viewing figures and no Ofcom! I can’t wait to see you again and have a good laugh at this mad world, it feels like it's been ages”.

Manford will be touring the UK in 2024 and 2025. Let’s find out if the 42-year-old is coming to a venue near you.

How to get Jason Manford UK tour tickets

Ticketmaster pre-sale tickets for Manford’s A Manford All Seasons tour are on sale right now, having been released at 10am this morning (Thursday 12th October).

General on sale is happening tomorrow (Friday 13th October), also at 10am. Don’t let the superstitious Friday 13th date deter you; we’re confident that you’ll be able to secure Manford tickets. However, if you’d like a little helping hand, be sure to read our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide.

