No Doubt to reunite at Coachella 2024 for first time in nearly 10 years
The band last performed together almost 10 years ago in 2015.
No Doubt fans, assemble: Gwen Stefani will reunite with her bandmates for Coachella 2024, it has been announced.
The singer revealed the news on Instagram on Tuesday (16th January) as she shared this year’s festival line-up to her story.
Stefani, guitarist Tom Dumont, bassist Tony Kanal and drummer Adrian Young also shared a Zoom call video on Instagram teasing their return to the stage almost 10 years after they last performed together.
The clip began with Stefani reminiscing about her early days with the band, and culminated in her setting up a video call with her former band members.
“You guys want to do a show?” Stefani asked, to which Kanal, Dumont and Young all enthusiastically replied: “yes!”
Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat will also headline the annual event in California’s Coachella Valley.
No Doubt originally formed in the mid '90s and became known for their hits including Spiderwebs, Don’t Speak and Just a Girl, among other tracks but, in the early '00s, the band went on to chase solo projects.
Stefani released her first solo album, Love. Angel. Music. Baby, in 2004, and has gone on to release three more solo albums since then. She has also appeared on The Voice as a judge.
Read more:
- How to get Teenage Cancer Trust 2024 concert tickets as The Who headlines
- How to get Korn tickets for 2024 UK tour and biggest show so far at London's Gunnersbury Park
Coachella unfolds over two back-to-back weekends.
The first weekend of this year’s festival will kick off on Friday 12th April and continue through to Sunday 14th April.
The second weekend will kick off on Friday 19th April and wrap up on Sunday 21st April.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
To discover your new favourite programmes, visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.