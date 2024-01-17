Stefani, guitarist Tom Dumont, bassist Tony Kanal and drummer Adrian Young also shared a Zoom call video on Instagram teasing their return to the stage almost 10 years after they last performed together.

The clip began with Stefani reminiscing about her early days with the band, and culminated in her setting up a video call with her former band members.

“You guys want to do a show?” Stefani asked, to which Kanal, Dumont and Young all enthusiastically replied: “yes!”

Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat will also headline the annual event in California’s Coachella Valley.

No Doubt originally formed in the mid '90s and became known for their hits including Spiderwebs, Don’t Speak and Just a Girl, among other tracks but, in the early '00s, the band went on to chase solo projects.

Stefani released her first solo album, Love. Angel. Music. Baby, in 2004, and has gone on to release three more solo albums since then. She has also appeared on The Voice as a judge.

Coachella unfolds over two back-to-back weekends.

The first weekend of this year’s festival will kick off on Friday 12th April and continue through to Sunday 14th April.

The second weekend will kick off on Friday 19th April and wrap up on Sunday 21st April.

