Oktoberfest has taken over the globe, with celebrations now taking place from Ohio to Brazil. We've rounded up all the best Oktoberfest experiences in the UK to help you celebrate Oktoberfest 2023 in style. Prepare your Lederhosen... and your liver.

Celebrating Oktoberfest can only mean one thing- the festive season is almost upon us. We've rounded up the best pantomimes in the UK and the ten best Christmas markets in the UK to help you prepare.

Best Oktoberfest events in the UK at a glance

What is Oktoberfest?

Getty/ Kathrin Ziegler

Oktoberfest is a two week long festival taking place at the end of September and beginning of October. It first took place in 1810 to celebrate the marriage of the crown prince of Bavaria, and was later combined with a state fair, before including booths selling food and drink.

More like this

Nowadays you might be more familiar with other elements of Oktoberfest, namely large plywood beer halls, half-metre long sausages and Lederhosen, as the standard Oktoberfest outfit. Modern Oktoberfest celebrations also include parades celebrating local breweries, amusements and live music.

But beer is still very much the focal point. The festival is officially opened by the mayor of Munich tapping the first keg, and the total beer consumption is estimated to be around two million gallons- now that's impressive.

Although it's a very German festival with Bavaria, specifically Munich, remaining the centre of celebrations, Oktoberfest celebrations now take place across the world and there are plenty of authentic Oktoberfest experiences in the UK

When is Oktoberfest?

Despite its misleading name, the majority of Oktoberfest actually takes place in September. Traditionally, the festival is two weeks long and ends on the first Sunday in October, although Oktoberfest 2023 is taking place from Saturday 16th September until Tuesday 3rd October.

Where is Oktoberfest?

The centre of Oktoberfest has traditionally been Munich, the capital of the German region of Bavaria, where Oktoberfest celebrations first began. However, you can now celebrate Oktoberfest across the globe, thank to the popularity of the festival (we think this might have something to do with all the beer and sausages...).

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Best Oktoberfest events in the UK

Oktoberfest Brixton

Pexels/ Brett Sayles Pexels

Oktoberfest Brixton will show you Brixton like you've never seen it before. The South West London area becomes a Bavarian paradise during Oktoberfest, complete with traditional wooden beer hall, music and hearty German food (we're talking wursts flown in directly from the Black Forest). All the staff will be dressed in Dirndl and Lederhosen for the full authentic experience.

You can choose between seated, standing and table packages, and there are several dates for this event, some of which run past the official closing date of Oktoberfest itself, meaning that you'll have plenty of chances to celebrate at Electric Brixton.

Buy tickets for Oktoberfest Brixton at TicketWeb

DEPOT Presents: Oktoberfest

Known for its world class street food, DEPOT in Cardiff is planning to put a German spin on things in time for Oktoberfest. You can expect the whole venue to be decked out in German garb as you wrap your hands around a giant Stein. And if that weren't enough, there'll be a Bavarian Oom-Pah band there to underscore the entire experience.

There are three dates to choose from and on each one you can celebrate from 5pm onwards. Prost!

Buy tickets for DEPOT Presents: Oktoberfest at See Tickets

Zie Oktoberfest- Bavarian Boys

If you're looking for an Oktoberfest event with a difference, then you're in luck. Zie Oktoberfest is a music and comedy show featuring the Bavarian Boys and Her, hosted at Viva Blackpool. Crowd participation is a must, but luckily there's plenty of beer to give you that extra bit of Dutch (or German!) courage.

Is it a comedy show? Is it a music show? Is it a cabaret show? Yes to all three. There's also a prize for the best fancy dress costume, so be sure to turn up in your best Oktoberfest outfit for your chance to win.

Buy tickets for Zie Oktoberfest- Bavarian Boys at See Tickets

Oktoberfest Dundee

Getty/ Dannko Getty Images

This Oktoberfest celebration is all about the music. Oktoberfest Dundee prides itself on showcasing the best oompah bands from across the world, alongside the traditional German beer and food, all taking pace in what's set to be one of the largest Bier tents in Europe.

The event will be taking place on Friday 29th and Saturday 30th September, so grab tickets while you still can.

Buy tickets for Oktoberfest Dundee at See Tickets

Camden Oktoberfest

Camden loves to party, and what better excuse than the biggest event of the German cultural calendar? Electric Ballroom Camden are prepared to go all out for Oktoberfest 2023, with live brass bands and DJs, as well as every type of sausage you can imagine- we're talking Bratwurst, currywurst and Black Forest sausage.

There's four days of food-filled, beer-fuelled fun to choose from. Get ready to make some brew-tiful memories.

Buy Camden Oktoberfest tickets at Fever

Oktoberfest Brass Band Sing-A-Long

It look like Annie's Burger Shack is the place to be in Derby this Oktoberfest. The venue is welcoming back band Deep Down Brass, who have previously played a '90s/'00s brass band sing-a-long show there, this time for a compilation of sing-a-long Oktoberfest hits.

The restaurant will be laid out Bierkeller style with a menu made up of Bratwurst, sauerkraut and proper German mustard, not to mention the pints of Stein beer. Get ready for good food, sit down/stand up songs and Mexican waves. Now that's what I call Oktoberfest.

Buy Oktoberfest Brass Band Sing-A-Long tickets at See Tickets

Oktoberfest at Alton Towers

Alton Towers Alton Towers

Beer, live music, roller coasters - what more could anyone want? Oktoberfest at Alton Towers promises it all, with its wealth of rides and live oompah band. There'll also be a delicious German feast, and the celebrations will continue long after the rides have shut down for the night.

You can choose to enjoy the music from one of two stages, and remember to keep an eye out for the colourful members of the Oktoberfest Street Team who are eager to meet you. Just make sure to leave a bit of time between eating your bratwurst and getting on any roller coasters. Trust us.

Buy Oktoberfest at Alton Towers tickets at Alton Towers

Advertisement

Want to see what else is on at Alton Towers? Take a look at our guides to ScareFest at Alton Towers and you can also find out how to get cheap Alton Towers tickets.