How to get in the audience on Strictly Come Dancing

The ballot for tickets to It Takes Two has re-opened - but it's too late for the main show

Have you spent years staring jealously at your TV screen, wondering how the Strictly Come Dancing audience members got their seats? Are you desperate to sit beneath those giant glitterballs and watch all the dancers take to the floor?

Here are all the details you need about how to apply for tickets:

How can I get tickets for Strictly Come Dancing 2017?

Sadly the main draw for free tickets to attend the Strictly 2017 live shows has already closed and the lucky winners have been informed by the BBC. However, if you are keen to find out if and when extra tickets become available for these shows, the BBC advises that you sign up for their shows email and select “entertainment” as an interest.

And keep an eye out for next year’s ballot! It’ll open in summer 2018.

How can I get tickets for It Takes Two?

Every Friday night, the BBC invites an audience of Strictly fans to the It Takes Two studio at Television Centre.

And we have good news! The ballot is currently OPEN for three more dates: 24th November, 1st December, and 8th December. You can apply here and the deadline is Sunday 12th November 10pm.

How can I get tickets for the Strictly Christmas special?

Unfortunately the ballot for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special has now closed. Filming will take place on 27th November in Elstree.