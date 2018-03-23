Top 50 Netflix movies available now

There are some brilliant award-winning, genre-changing, thought-provoking movies streaming right now on Netflix – UPDATED

Struggling to find a movie on Netflix you actually want to watch? Compared to its incredible TV series, sometimes Netflix’s film recommendations can be a little bit… frustrating.

Advertisement

But don’t worry: there are plenty of brilliant cult favourites and award-winning movies starring Hollywood’s great and good hidden on Netflix UK. You just need to know where to look.

Check out our guide to the best movies on Netflix available right now. And if you want to find out what’s coming soon, check out the video below for the best new Netflix releases coming this April.

Updated 23 March 2018

This Oscar-winning tearjerker tells the real-life story of the ill-fated RMS Titanic – as well as the now iconic love affair between young aristocrat Rose (Kate Winslet) and happy-go-lucky artist Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio.) Watch on Netflix

Netflix continues to try to discover original movies that break through during awards season. Period drama Mudbound deserves to. Directed by Dee Rees and featuring a beautifully balanced ensemble cast from Carey Mulligan to Mary J Blige, this is a bittersweet story of racial tensions and family bonds in post-World War II America. The movie has been nominated for four Oscars, including Best Supporting Actress for Mary J Blige. Watch on Netflix

The definitive 80s coming-of-age movie – don’t ever grow up. Watch on Netflix

Pulp Fiction

Uma Thurman, Bruce Willis, Christopher Walken – all outclassed by the revitalised John Travolta and the then largely unknown Samuel L Jackson. Quentin Tarantino definitely knew how to pick ’em. Watch on Netflix

Read our full review

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

The true story of Wild West outlaws Butch Cassidy (Paul Newman), and his partner Harry Longabaugh, the Sundance Kid (Robert Redford), who are on the run after a string of train robberies. Watch on Netflix

Read our full review

Les Misérables

Sing along at the top of your lungs and don’t worry about disturbing anyone in the seat next to you. It might not quite match seeing the original on stage, but there are some perks to having this musical epic at your fingertips whenever you want it. Watch on Netflix

Read our full review

A Bronx Tale (1993)

Robert De Niro takes cues from his mentor Scorsese in his directorial debut, a gangster origin story akin to Goodfellas. Watch on Netflix

Read our full review

Bridesmaids (2011)

This 2011 movie starring Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy is honestly a game changer for female comedy: sharp, funny, sweet and stupendously successful. Watch on Netflix

Read our full review

Dallas Buyers Club

Matthew McConaughey’s painful transformation into AIDS sufferer and illegal meds dealer Ron Woodruff won him an Oscar in 2014. Jared Leto’s performance is arguably even more tortuously engrossing. Watch on Netflix

Read our full review

In Bruges

Darkly comic thriller starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as a couple of hitmen who are forced to hide out in Bruges over the festive period after a job gone wrong. Worth a watch for Ralph Fiennes’ hilarious performance as sweary gangster Harry alone. Watch on Netflix

Advertisement

Read our full review