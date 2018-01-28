From a female Doctor’s pay to a real-life Game of Thrones wedding, here’s what everyone was talking about this week

The Doctor's salary, Maisie's bridesmaid duties, and a new midwife had the internet buzzing

A week is a very long time in tellyland and a LOT can happen so if you don’t eat, sleep and breathe TV it’s all-too-easy to fall out of the loop.

That’s why RadioTimes.com is here to make sure it’s easy to sit down and catch up on the major TV news and moments you might have missed.

From the National Television Awards to a female Doctor’s salary, here’s what got everyone talking and tweeting in the past seven days…

Call The Midwife’s newest addition won the nation’s hearts in an instant

What do you think of the new Call the Midwife character? Posted by Radio Times on Monday, January 22, 2018

Leonie Elliot joined the cast of the hit BBC drama as new midwife Lucille Anderson, and it didn’t take fans long to fall head over heels for her.

“She fitted in straight away as she’s lovely,” Nicki Jefferies wrote on Facebook – and everyone on Twitter agreed.

Nurse Lucille is a ray of sunshine. The 2018 midwife team is looking tip top! 👌#callthemidwife — Meenu Bangur (@MeenuBangur) January 21, 2018

Lucille is so cute, oh my god #callthemidwife — chloe. (@newxxromantic) January 21, 2018

Absolutely in love with @Leonie_Elliott (and Lucille of course) and I she’s absolutely gorgeous I cannot take it #CalltheMidwife — Laura Main Fans (@mainiators) January 21, 2018

Get the full story: Call the Midwife viewers are already in love with new recruit Lucille

Fans were thrilled to see Paul O’Grady honoured for his work with Battersea Dogs & Cats home at the National Television Awards

“I was actually physically weeping during his segment. So well deserved,” wrote Lucy Preece on Facebook. “Such a great ambassador for Battersea and rescue dogs and his love for dogs and animals in general is so heartwarming. And he is so funny and seems like such a lovely man as well. National treasure and living legend. Well done, Paul. Congrats!”

Ant and Dec had quite an emotional night, winning no less than THREE NTAs for their return to form after what they described as a “tough” summer 2017.

Get the full story: National Television Awards 2018: winners in full

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker’s stance on equal pay was admired by many

“It’s a shock that it’s even an issue”, the actress replied when asked why she would demand to be paid as much as her male predecessors.

Needless to say, people were quite pleased.

All. Of. This: Jodie Whittaker on equal pay for a female Doctor Who: it's "a shock" that it's even an issue @RadioTimes #EqualPayForEqualWork #DoctorWho https://t.co/MnF3juoxi0 — Denise George (@DJDenise) January 24, 2018

Absolutely you queen. Jodie Whittaker on equal pay for a female Doctor Who: it's "a shock" that it's even an issue @RadioTimes https://t.co/ILmndaPIW6 — Hannah Leigh Prior (@HanleighPrior) January 24, 2018

Go Jodie! “New Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker, the first woman to play the Time Lord, has confirmed that she demanded pay equal to that of her male predecessors on the show.” https://t.co/MtI8Hj7KnR — Chloe Catchpole🍿 (@The_Film_Girl) January 24, 2018

Maisie Williams confirmed that she was going to be Sophie Turner’s bridesmaid and everyone was very happy

The Early Man star shared her exciting news about her role in Game of Thrones co-star Sophie Turner’s wedding with RadioTimes.com and Twitter basically imploded with joy.

The pair will apparently wait until AFTER season 8 has finished filming to really go to town on the wedding planning.

Get the full story: Maisie Williams reveals she is going to be Sophie Turner’s bridesmaid

THAT Kiri bathroom scene left viewers STUNNED

The scene in question saw Alice’s son (who would have been Kiri’s adoptive brother), Si, walk in on her while she was in the shower.

What happened next (you can read about it here if you’ve not seen it yet) was a LOT to stomach for those watching at home.

Am i going crazy or was the bathroom scene with simon and his mum the most uncomfortable thing to watch, ever? 🙈#Kiri — Emma (@elouisemellor) January 24, 2018

Spare a thought for those who had actually sat down to watch the gripping Channel 4 drama as a family.

Watching that #Kiri bathroom scene with my grandmother… pic.twitter.com/ScyjbynYNr — Ryan Wilson (@RyanInTheJungle) January 24, 2018

Get the full story: Kiri’s Lia Williams on the distressing bathroom scene in episode three and why she doesn’t agree with the backlash from social workers

Coronation Street fans weren’t ‘Phelan’ the love for Pat’s reign of terror plot

Coronation Street fans are losing the plot with nasty Phelan's seemingly endless dodgy dealings… Posted by Radio Times on Friday, January 26, 2018

As Anna Windass was sent to prison for a crime she didn’t commit, 94% of fans surveyed by RadioTimes.com said they were ready for Pat’s plot to be over now.

“This storyline is relentless grim, not entertaining at all,” wrote Eddie Staynings. “We all love to boo villains in soaps but this goes beyond the pale!”

Get the full story: Coronation Street fans have had enough of Pat Phelan’s reign of terror storyline

An EastEnders conga proved rather controversial

Why exactly was Jack Branning leaping around Albert Square with joy just a week after his niece died? Because the Carters finally saved the pub, that’s why.

Not everybody was buying it, though.

"Hooray! My niece died less than a week ago! But hooray!" #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/7kBoVY0Vmo — David Brown (@MrDavidEBrown) January 25, 2018

Caught tail end of #eastenders did i really see Jack/Jay on a conga line,a week ago they was mourning Abi's life-support swtch off😩 — Donna O'grady🕊🌹 (@OgradyDonna) January 26, 2018

Just caught up on tonight’s #EastEnders and noticed Jack hammered on champagne cheering on a “CONGAAAAAA!” a week after Abi died! Bizarre 😂 — Guy Lambert (@GRALambo) January 25, 2018

So is Abi actually dead?? I saw her uncle Jack in Vic having a laugh? Shouldnt they all be a little sad, didnt she work in the Vic? #EastEnders — Eilis (@eilispurcell) January 25, 2018

#PoorAbi. Gone and already forgotten.

Get the full story: EastEnders celebration: the Carters save the Queen Vic!

BBC1’s new Saturday night singing show All Together Now got mixed reviews – but viewers were united in their thoughts about what it reminded them of…

Isn’t that the “chicken chow mein and pork balls” bloke? Posted by Radio Times on Sunday, January 28, 2018

There's a programme on BBC One right now that looks like the Muppet Show's opening shot. #AllTogetherNow pic.twitter.com/fZRlveBczf — Tim (@TimForde) January 27, 2018

Is the #bbc playing a massive game of guess who, right now? #AllTogetherNow pic.twitter.com/4S2IWHSFeU — Emma Thirkill (@emmathirkill) January 27, 2018

And in film news, everyone was excited to see Paddington toppling Toy Story 2 from its top spot

Paul Taylor totally agreed with the critics and shared his thoughts via Facebook. “The reason this film was & is a huge success is down to its originality and screenplay appealing to people of all ages,” he wrote. “Hugh Grant’s performance was simply superb.”

Could Mr Grant win the Bafta for his villainous act? Only time will tell…

