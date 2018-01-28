Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
From a female Doctor’s pay to a real-life Game of Thrones wedding, here’s what everyone was talking about this week

From a female Doctor’s pay to a real-life Game of Thrones wedding, here’s what everyone was talking about this week

The Doctor's salary, Maisie's bridesmaid duties, and a new midwife had the internet buzzing

Maisie Williams and Jodie Whittaker

A week is a very long time in tellyland and a LOT can happen so if you don’t eat, sleep and breathe TV it’s all-too-easy to fall out of the loop.

Advertisement

That’s why RadioTimes.com is here to make sure it’s easy to sit down and catch up on the major TV news and moments you might have missed.

From the National Television Awards to a female Doctor’s salary, here’s what got everyone talking and tweeting in the past seven days…

Call The Midwife’s newest addition won the nation’s hearts in an instant

What do you think of the new Call the Midwife character?

Posted by Radio Times on Monday, January 22, 2018

Leonie Elliot joined the cast of the hit BBC drama as new midwife Lucille Anderson, and it didn’t take fans long to fall head over heels for her.

“She fitted in straight away as she’s lovely,” Nicki Jefferies wrote on Facebook – and everyone on Twitter agreed.

Fans were thrilled to see Paul O’Grady honoured for his work with Battersea Dogs & Cats home at the National Television Awards

Posted by Radio Times on Tuesday, January 23, 2018

“I was actually physically weeping during his segment. So well deserved,” wrote Lucy Preece on Facebook. “Such a great ambassador for Battersea and rescue dogs and his love for dogs and animals in general is so heartwarming. And he is so funny and seems like such a lovely man as well. National treasure and living legend. Well done, Paul. Congrats!”

Ant and Dec had quite an emotional night, winning no less than THREE NTAs for their return to form after what they described as a “tough” summer 2017.

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker’s stance on equal pay was admired by many

(BBC/Instagram, JG)
Jodie Whittaker is the Thirteenth Doctor (BBC)

“It’s a shock that it’s even an issue”, the actress replied when asked why she would demand to be paid as much as her male predecessors.

Needless to say, people were quite pleased.

Maisie Williams confirmed that she was going to be  Sophie Turner’s bridesmaid and everyone was very happy

The Early Man star shared her exciting news about her role in Game of Thrones co-star Sophie Turner’s wedding with RadioTimes.com and Twitter basically imploded with joy.

The pair will apparently wait until AFTER season 8 has finished filming to really go to town on the wedding planning.

THAT Kiri bathroom scene left viewers STUNNED

Lia Williams, Kiri (Channel 4, EH)
Lia Williams stars as Alice in Kiri (Channel 4)

The scene in question saw Alice’s son (who would have been Kiri’s adoptive brother), Si, walk in on her while she was in the shower.

What happened next (you can read about it here if you’ve not seen it yet) was a LOT to stomach for those watching at home.

Spare a thought for those who had actually sat down to watch the gripping Channel 4 drama as a family.

Coronation Street fans weren’t ‘Phelan’ the love for Pat’s reign of terror plot

Coronation Street fans are losing the plot with nasty Phelan's seemingly endless dodgy dealings…

Posted by Radio Times on Friday, January 26, 2018

As Anna Windass was sent to prison for a crime she didn’t commit, 94% of fans surveyed by RadioTimes.com said they were ready for Pat’s plot to be over now.

“This storyline is relentless grim, not entertaining at all,” wrote Eddie Staynings. “We all love to boo villains in soaps but this goes beyond the pale!”

An EastEnders conga proved rather controversial

Why exactly was Jack Branning leaping around Albert Square with joy just a week after his niece died? Because the Carters finally saved the pub, that’s why.

Not everybody was buying it, though.

#PoorAbi. Gone and already forgotten.

BBC1’s new Saturday night singing show All Together Now got mixed reviews – but viewers were united in their thoughts about what it reminded them of…

Isn’t that the “chicken chow mein and pork balls” bloke?

Posted by Radio Times on Sunday, January 28, 2018

And in film news, everyone was excited to see Paddington toppling Toy Story 2 from its top spot

Go Paddington!

Posted by Radio Times on Saturday, January 20, 2018

Paul Taylor totally agreed with the critics and shared his thoughts via Facebook. “The reason this film was & is a huge success is down to its originality and screenplay appealing to people of all ages,” he wrote. “Hugh Grant’s performance was simply superb.”

Could Mr Grant win the Bafta for his villainous act? Only time will tell…

Advertisement

Recommended TV Reading

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Maisie Williams and Jodie Whittaker
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, Getty, SL

Maisie Williams reveals she is going to be Sophie Turner’s bridesmaid

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who

Everything we know about the next series of Doctor Who – UPDATED

Ant and Dec at the National Television Awards

The five most important moments at an emotional NTAs

National Television Awards 2018, ITV Pictures, SL

National Television Awards 2018: winners in full

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more