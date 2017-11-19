Who is Katya Jones? Strictly Come Dancing 2017 professional dancer guide
Katya became a World Professional Latin Showdance Champion with her husband and fellow Strictly pro Neil Jones and also partnered Ed Balls in 2016
Age: 28
From: St Petersburg, Russia
Twitter: @Mrs_katjones
Instagram: mrs_katjones
Strictly wins: 0. Which is hardly surprising seeing as she joined Strictly last year and was paired with Ed Balls.
Which Strictly celebrity has Katya been paired with? Joe McFadden
Who is Katya Jones?
Katya hit the dance floor in St Petersburg when she was just six years old. She joined a partnership with fellow Strictly dancer – and now husband – Neil Jones in 2008. Seven years later, they were married, and became World Professional Latin Showdance Champions. They are also four times undefeated British National Professional Champions.
However, what Katya is now known for – and may only ever be known for – is being partnered with Ed Balls on Strictly in 2016. We have no doubt that even when Strictly 2025, everyone will still be talking about this…