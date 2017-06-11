Good news: Martin Clunes says the eighth series of Doc Martin won't be the last; he's planning a ninth series.

The bad news? Series eight won't air on ITV until this autumn.

In the meantime, why not pay a visit to the real Portwenn – the gorgeous Cornish village of Port Isaac. Martin Clunes told us about his favourite spots to walk the dog and enjoy cream tea...





1. Port Quin

The small cove and hamlet on the north Cornish coast is where Clunes likes to walk his dog, along the cliff overlooking the bay. Clunes says: “It’s an old fishing village along the coast from Port Isaac. There’s a beautiful crenelated folly there called Doyden Castle, built about 1830 by Samuel Symons, which we used as Pentire Castle at the end of season five."





2. The Edge

This little eatery overlooking the Port Isaac Bay and Port Gavern serves hearty English grub, including free-range produce from the neighboring farms and freshly caught fish from the ocean. “It's the restaurant at the top of the village where we have our wrap party at the end of each season,” explains Clunes. “They buy the food locally, in season, and support ethical farming. The views are amazing.”

Radio Times Travel: Find the perfect Cornish cottage

3. Fern Cottage

Although you can’t actually go in, many people seek out the Doctor’s house on Roscarrock Hill in order to snap a picture outside. Clunes is particularly fond of its garden. “Doctor Martin’s house actually has two gardens,” says Clunes, “one that we use and one just up the cliff a little. When filming gets hectic and I need a bit of peace I can go up to the secret garden, look out to sea and get some space.”

4. Delabole

The third highest village in Cornwall is six miles away from Port Isaac and known for its 500 feet deep slate quarry. The striking man-made site is worth a visit, but this is also where the Doc Martin crew hang out after hours. “It’s the village I stay in when we’re filming [the series],” reveals Clunes. “I have too many lines to learn to stay in the Golden Lion [in Port Isaac]. It's not as picturesque but it’s got a friendly, close knit community.”







5. Potters cafe

In the centre of Port Isaac's old fishing village, in a beautiful higgledy-piggledy building, visitors will find this charming little eatery selling sandwiches, salads and cream teas. Under its former name, Victoria House Café, the owners would sell Doc Martin memorabilia. “We had a deal,” explains Clunes, “I’d sit there with a coffee signing memorabilia and the money from the signed stuff goes to local charities.”

Radio Times Travel

Whether you want to stay in a romantic hideaway or invite the extended family and their dogs, our properties offer something special for everyone.

To book a holiday or for more information, please call 0345 268 9424 or visit radiotimes.com/cottages