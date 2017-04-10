The Night Manager himself, Tom Hiddleston, paid a visit to the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival with Oscar-winning director Susanne Bier, his co-star Alastair Petrie and the show's executive producer Simon Cornwell to discuss secrets of John le Carré and the smash hit drama.

Hiddleston, who'll return to the Marvel Universe later this year in Thor: Ragnarok, reflected fondly on his time working with The Night Manager team, while his co-star, Petrie, offered up some delightful suggestions for a possible sequel.