Cast your mind back to last autumn and you might recall the Twitter storm created by the first image released from Jumanji – the upcoming reboot of Robin Williams' 1995 classic. The cause of the backlash was the barely-there outfit worn by Karen Gillan who stars in the film alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart (whose midriffs were all covered in plenty of khaki, as you would expect from characters clearly tackling some tricky jungle terrain).

Gillan herself took to Twitter at the time to tell fans "there is a reason" for her skimpy get-up: "The pay off is worth it, I promise!" she tweeted, choosing to stay light on the details.

So when The Hollywood Reporter sat down for a chat with the former Doctor Who actress on the set of her upcoming directorial debut, they quizzed her on the reaction – and she drew comparisons with her debut as Amy Pond (below) in the BBC sci-fi series.

"I’ve experienced something similar when I worked on Doctor Who and there was such an uproar about my costume when that was first revealed, so I thought it was happening all over again," she said, before assuring fans "I'd never take on a role that was truly gratuitous for no reason."

She continued: "There’s a really valid reason why she’s wearing that. My character is really not happy about it!"

It had been speculated that Gillan's character is either a parody or a child sucked into Jumanji and transformed into an adult version of herself – hence the small clothes.

The reboot isn't scheduled for release until Christmas 2017 so fans will have to wait a while yet to discover exactly what the promised pay off is.