Newly-crowned Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz was defeated in last year's tournament final by Lorenzo Musetti and will not feature in Germany following his triumph at SW19.

Casper Ruud heads into the Hamburg European Open as the top seed. The World No.4 is joined by Andrey Rublev, reigning champion Musetti and Alexander Zverev in the hunt for the ATP 500 event.

British fans will be delighted to see Jan Choinski involved in the main draw after battling through qualifying to reach the Round of 32. He represented Germany until 2019 but switched allegiances to Britain, his mother's birth country.

The WTA 250 event means fewer of the top women on the circuit will feature in Hamburg with top seed Donna Vekic ranked No.22 in the world.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Hamburg European Open 2023 tennis tournament.

When is the Hamburg European Open 2023?

The tournament begins on Monday 24th July 2023 and runs until the finals on Sunday 30th July 2023.

How to watch and live stream Hamburg European Open 2023 in the UK

You can tune in to watch the entire tournament unfold live on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for a free trial now and soak up some of the finest tennis action around.

If you do decide to sign up, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial, which also means you can watch hit shows such as Rooney and All or Nothing: Arsenal, as well as some Premier League matches.

Afterwards, a subscription costs £8.99 a month, which also offers free next day delivery on thousands of items, as well as the Amazon Prime Video library.

Hamburg European Open 2023 schedule

ATP 500 (Men's singles)

Qualifying: Saturday 22nd – Sunday 23rd July

Round of 32: Monday 24th – Tuesday 25th July

Round of 16: Wednesday 26th July

Quarter-finals: Thursday 27th July

Semi-finals: Saturday 29th July

Final: Sunday 30th July

WTA 250 (Women's singles)

Qualifying: Saturday 22nd – Sunday 23rd July

Round of 32: Monday 24th – Tuesday 25th July

Round of 16: Wednesday 26th July

Quarter-finals: Thursday 27th July

Semi-finals: Friday 28th July

Final: Saturday 29th July

Where is the Hamburg European Open 2023 held?

The Hamburg European Open is held at Am Rothenbaum in Hamburg, Germany.

Its show court can hold up to 10,000 spectators to enjoy the biggest matches, the biggest court in the country.

