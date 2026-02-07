The Super Bowl provides a generational boom for any host city with a torrent of tourists, fans, celebrities and media washing through Santa Clara right now.

The Bay Area stands to benefit from a $500 million injection into the regional economy as a result of 60 minutes of NFL action being played out at Levi's Stadium in 2026.

Not everyone is particularly enthused about hosting duties, however.

Levi's Stadium is the home of the San Francisco 49ers, divisional rivals of the Seattle Seahawks, whose logo has been proudly sprayed onto the endzone. The natives aren't pleased.

Radio Times brings you all the details about the Super Bowl stadium for 2026.

Where is the Super Bowl 2026 held?

Super Bowl LX will be held in Santa Clara, California in 2026.

The game will be played at Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers.

It is the second time this stadium has hosted the Super Bowl having staged Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

Super Bowl 2025 stadium capacity

Levi's Stadium boasts a 68,500 base capacity for regular games, which makes it a mid-size venue in comparison to other NFL stadiums.

Reports suggest the stadium is expandable to 75,000 for the biggest events, and they don't get any bigger than the Super Bowl.

The Chicago Bears' Soldier Field is the smallest stadium with a 61,500 capacity, while MetLife Stadium – home to the New York Giants and New York Jets – maxes out at 82,500.

Super Bowl stadium facts and figures

Levi's Stadium stats

Constructed: 2012-2014

Opened: July 2014

Cost to build: $1.3 billion ($1.73bn in 2024 dollars)

NFL capacity: 68,500 (rising to 75,000)

Record attendance: 80,000 (Ed Sheeran in 2023)

