You'd be forgiven for not having the faintest idea what you're watching if you mis-time flicking on the Super Bowl in search of Bad Bunny.

"Why do they keep stopping?", "Do they really need armour?", "Isn't this just rugby?", "OUCH" are all valid reactions to the game itself.

But nestled between the halves lies the ultimate mash-up of sport and showbiz: the Super Bowl halftime show.

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny will be afforded 12 to 15 minutes of undivided attention from more than a third of the population of the United States of America, plus millions more around the world.

And we're on hand to help you pinpoint when you can expect to see him take the stage.

Radio Times brings you all the timing details for the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show – and how to watch it.

What time is the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show?

The Super Bowl 2026 halftime show takes place on Sunday 8th February 2026, midway through the game, as the name suggests.

The game will kick off at 11:30pm UK time, this means that we can expect the halftime show to take place at approximately 1:15am in the early hours of Monday morning.

However, timings are very flexible due to the nature of the game. Everything hinges on what happens in the first two quarters. Keep an eye on the action from 12:30am onwards as the clock counts down to the halfway stage.

The halftime show typically lasts between 12 and 15 minutes as the American football players take a break from the intensity of the game.

How to watch the Super Bowl halftime show in the UK

The Super Bowl will be shown live on NFL Game Pass via DAZN, Sky Sports NFL and 5 with each of the broadcasters showing the halftime show in full.

Fans can tune in to watch the game on NFL Game Pass via DAZN, which will show full US TV coverage of the game, including the hallowed US adverts, for just £0.99.

Alternatively, you can sign up for Sky Sports NFL and Main Event via a Sky TV package, or you can watch the game via NOW without signing up to a contract.

The halftime show is also usually uploaded to the official NFL YouTube channel the next day in full.

Who is performing at the Super Bowl halftime show?

The Super Bowl 2026 halftime show will see Bad Bunny take to the stage as the main event, but expect guests to feature throughout his set.

He was confirmed for the prestigious slot back in September 2024 and follows in the footsteps of a number of huge names in recent years.

Kendrick Lamar smashed the record for most-watched halftime show in history last year as 133.5 million US viewers tuned in for his performance.

Super Bowl halftime show trailer

Apple Music, who sponsor the Super Bowl halftime show, have released a trailer for Bad Bunny's performance.

You can watch the teaser clip below.

