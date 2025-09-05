Only two teams can reach the big game in five months' time, and in the mind of NFL legend and Sky Sports expert Ndamukong Suh, four have "a legit chance to get there as of right now".

He said: "I have to mention the Kansas City Chiefs, I would also say the Detroit Lions, I think the Washington Commanders as well, and, of course, the Philadelphia Eagles seem like they're rebuilding every single year to make that hard push to get into the Super Bowl."

But which one will come out on top?

Ndamukong Suh's decorated NFL playing career

Suh's prediction certainly comes from a place of expertise. The 38-year-old enjoyed a decorated 13-year career in the NFL and reached three Super Bowls, getting his ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

The defensive tackle was one of the most feared players of his generation. A three-time first team and two-time second team All-Pro, he won the 2010 defensive rookie of the year award after being drafted 2nd overall by the Detroit Lions. He went on to be named in the NFL's Team of the Decade for the 2010s.

Suh, whose career saw him play for the Lions, Miami Dolphins, LA Rams, Buccs, and Eagles, understands what it is like to be part of a team tipped for success, and what those dressing rooms will be feeling this weekend.

There is expectation and confidence but an appreciation that nothing will come easy.

Ndamukong Suh playing for the Detroit Lions. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

He explained: "You're coming in having not played a real football game, particularly for a guy like me that didn't play pre-season in the last four or five years of my career, so you have no understanding of what the capabilities are. On paper, you look amazing.

"I've been on a couple of teams that were definitely built for success and proved that by getting to the Super Bowl. What it looked like on paper actually came to fruition.

"At the end of the day, you have to focus. Dial in. Take it game by game and go from there. You feel good but you've got a lot to prove."

Ndamukong Suh waited 10 years for his Super Bowl ring

Suh officially called time on his career earlier this summer, after two years without a team. The announcement came on the anniversary of his father's death and was driven by his words.

"Before he passed, he gave me one final piece of advice," the 38-year-old revealed in a statement in July. "'It's time to let football go. You've done everything you set out to do. Now it's time for the next chapter.' That conversation stayed with me. So today, one year later, I'm honoring that wish. I'm officially retiring from the NFL."

The former Nebraska Cornhusker, for whom his alma mater has since retired the number 93, can, indeed, reflect on an NFL career where he achieved it all.

He had to wait for the ultimate accolade, however, as his Super Bowl triumph as part of the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers came after a decade in the league.

"I'd be lying to you if I didn't say it wasn't important for me to win a Super Bowl," he admitted. "Let alone more than one, which is why I went back and played with Philly.

"Ultimately, if you consider yourself a Hall of Famer or a true All-Pro and a game changer in this league, the NFL. Yes, individual accolades matter but I think the biggest accolade, the thing that matters the most, is that you were a key cornerstone in a championship run.

"My time in Tampa, as well as my time in LA and Philadelphia, proved that was the case. It proved that at points in my career, I was not only an elite player but an elite player who made the players around me better and enabled us to go and win a championship."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh sacks Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chief in the Super Bowl. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

"I had three very different Super Bowl experiences on three different teams, which I think is very much a rarity," Suh continued.

"My first time getting to the Super Bowl, without question, there were nerves but excitement as well. Being able to play in front of the entire world, literally, the entire world, is something special. It didn't end on the greatest note (a 13–3 loss to the New England Patriots).

"To have had that first experience, then follow it up a year and a half later and actually win the Super Bowl. I went into that game understanding that I've been here before. I'm meant to be here, and there's a reason why I'm here, so go and win it. It's different, so the nerves are gone. You've been there, done that.

"Then on my third trip, I knew what it was like to win a Super Bowl and how to go about winning one. Let's make sure everybody else has the opportunity to do that, so have the same focus. As a veteran, you're able to take care of the young guys at their first Super Bowl.

"I think that's what you saw with Philly from the 2023 Super Bowl defeat to the win this year. A lot of the guys on that team are young guys, sure, but they've now got two more years under their belt and have been there before. It's a different kind of calm energy versus nervous energy and not knowing what to expect. It's a different type of focus and confidence."

And how did it feel to finally get his hands on the Lombardi Trophy? Well, it's fair to say Suh was not disappointed.

"That was probably one of the best years of my life, if not the best year of my life," he said. "Just from the simple fact that we obviously won a championship, but also, going into that championship, I had the motivation to bring my kids into this world as champions, which I was able to do."

"Where is my ring now?" he laughed. "My honest answer is I don't know. My wife has it somewhere safe, I know that much."

Ndamukong Suh tips Detroit Lions to win the Super Bowl this season

Returning to the present, the two teams that Suh feels are most likely to end the 2025 campaign with a Super Bowl win are two he knows well and has seen up close and personal in recent weeks.

"I was at training camp for both Philly and Detroit, and I truthfully think both of those two have the opportunity," he said.

The pair face different pressures in 2025. The Lions, one of the NFL's oldest franchises, have never played in a Super Bowl and are bidding to make their own piece of history this season after losing in the NFC Championship Game in 2023 and in the Divisional Round last season.

The Eagles, meanwhile, head into the new season as the reigning champions after handing the three-peat chasing Kansas City Chiefs a crushing 40-22 defeat in Super Bowl LIX. They have made it to the mountaintop and must find new motivation. According to Suh, that is not a concern.

"I don't think it's difficult by any means," he claimed. "A true professional understands that, hey, I had an amazing year in the previous season and hit lightning in a bottle to win a championship – because you've got to have a little bit of luck with all the talent – but you refocus each and every year, whether you have a good year or a bad year in the previous season.

"You've got to make sure that you do everything that you can do as an individual, as a teammate, to reach that success the following year. I think that's what makes these athletes very special. They have a high drive for success and they don't ever get complacent just because they've won a championship."

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell. Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Even so, the former defensive tackle is backing the team that made him an NFL player 15 years ago to finally end their wait for a Lombardi Trophy this year.

"If I had to pick between them, the Eagles and the Lions, I'd pick Detroit. Just for the simple fact that I think they're still hungry and they understand their window is right here and right now. That's what Dan Campbell, his team, and the organisation are trying to build."

Watch more NFL games than ever before this season live on Sky Sports & NOW.

