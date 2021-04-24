Exclusive – Sebastian Vettel won’t watch “far-fetched” Formula 1: Drive To Survive until he has retired

Sebastian Vettel claims he has not seen Formula 1: Drive To Survive but may watch it once he is no longer driving in the sport.

The Aston Martin F1 driver features regularly in the third season of the hit Netflix documentary series, mainly highlighting his struggles during a turbulent final season with Ferrari.

Vettel believes some of the early storylines were “far-fetched” from the clips he has seen, but doesn’t have much interest in keeping tabs on the latest series as the current F1 2021 calendar flickers into life.

“I’ll watch it when I’m not driving anymore,” Vettel told RadioTimes.com when asked about his thoughts on the latest season of the popular fly-on-the-wall show.

“I mean, I’ve I’ve seen bits of the first series and it was a bit far-fetched.

“One thing that is great, it obviously addresses a whole new audience. But obviously it’s also made to tell certain stories. I don’t know which story is told about me – whether it’s a good one or not, I don’t know.

“I don’t want to sound arrogant but I don’t care so much. It’s fine, it can be out there, but I don’t feel the urge to see it, if you see what I mean.”

In an age where drivers use social media to boost their profile and interact with fans on a more regular basis than race weekends, Vettel goes against the curve.

The 33-year-old doesn’t have an official Twitter account and feels like he isn’t missing out by not being online.

He said: “I know that I’m a bit of an odd one with this because people have brought out a lot of things, people on social media spend time there and I can see the fascination and the interest of that. But I don’t know why I’ve never chosen to start, so I also don’t miss it.

“I haven’t haven’t grown a habit or need to follow myself in particular. But I’m quite happy not to see my picture!”

