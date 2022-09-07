The Gunners have started the 2022/23 season supremely well. They sit on top of the Premier League table and have fashioned themselves as genuine contenders.

Arsenal head into their Europa League campaign with high hopes and a trip to Zurich.

Mikel Arteta will be keen for his side to keep their eyes on the prize in the domestic competition, but European glory is always on the agenda for a club of Arsenal's magnitude.

You can expect Arsenal to look fresh in the Europa League this year with fringe players given the opportunity to shine, but not as part of a completely depleted XI.

On the other hand, Zurich have endured a shocking start to the season as they sit ninth in a table of 10 with zero wins and five defeats from seven games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Zurich v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Zurich v Arsenal?

Zurich v Arsenal will take place on Thursday 8th September 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Zurich v Arsenal will kick off at 5:45pm.

There is plenty of Europa League on TV this week, including Man Utd v Real Sociedad.

What TV channel is Zurich v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 5:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Zurich v Arsenal online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Zurich v Arsenal team news

Zurich predicted XI: Brecher; Kryeziu, Omeragic, Aliti; Boranijasevic, Dzemaili, Selnaes, Conde, Guerrero; Tosin, Rohner

Arsenal predicted XI: Turner; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Xhaka, Lokonga; Saka, Vieira, Martinelli; Nketiah

Zurich v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Zurich (15/2) Draw (5/1) Arsenal (3/10)*

Our prediction: Zurich v Arsenal

Arsenal will seek to rest a handful of their stars, but you can still expect a strong XI to be fielded in Zurich with the likes of Fabio Vieira to be given a chance to shine and push for a place in the first team. In this sense, the Europa League is the perfect breeding ground for Arsenal to sit in this season. They should start well.

Our prediction: Zurich 0-2 Arsenal (13/2 at bet365)

