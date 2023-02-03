The hosts did some impressive business in January as they looked to give Julen Lopetegui the tools he needs to steer them clear of relegation this term - with João Gomes, Mario Lemina, Pablo Sarabia, Craig Dawson, Matheus Cunha, and Dan Bentley all joining before the window slammed shut.

With the winter transfer window now closed, Wolves and Liverpool can turn their attention back to the Premier League and Saturday's game at Molineux.

Liverpool beat out fierce rivals Man Utd to the signing of Cody Gakpo but failed to land the midfield reinforcements that supporters, and likely Jurgen Klopp behind the scenes, have been calling out for in what was a quiet month by Premier League standards.

The Anfield outfit have been accused of giving up on the top four by Jamie Carragher as a result and sit ninth, 10 points adrift of the Champions League relegation spots, ahead of kick-off.

Wolves, meanwhile, are only above the relegation zone on goal difference but have shown significant signs of improvement under Lopetegui.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Wolves v Liverpool.

When is Wolves v Liverpool?

Wolves v Liverpool will kick off at 3pm on Saturday 4th February 2023.

Wolves v Liverpool team news

Wolves predicted line-up: Sa; Semedo, Collins, Kilman, Bueno; Lemina, Neves, Nunes; Traore, Cunha, Podence.

Liverpool predicted line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Matip, Robertson; Thiago, Bajcetic, Keita; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.

Wolves v Liverpool prediction

With a fortnight between fixtures, Lopetegui has had time to work with his side on the training ground and prepare for the visit of Liverpool, so we can expect them to look to exploit the same frailties that others have this term.

But though it might not have looked it against a very good Brighton side last weekend, there have been signs that the Reds are moving in the right direction again.

Wolves under Lopetegui have given a number of sides quite the scare and they should do so again at Molineux on Saturday. Whether they can get a result as well remains to be seen.

Our prediction: Wolves 1-2 Liverpool (17/2 at bet365)

Wolves v Liverpool odds

Wolves (3/1) Draw (11/4) Liverpool (17/20)*

