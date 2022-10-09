Moyes' side are back at the London Stadium on Sunday to take on Fulham in the 2022/23 Premier League campaign's latest London derby and the Scotsman will know that more wins are needed to quieten talk of him suffering the same fate as Lage.

David Moyes admitted West Ham United's results had to improve ahead of last weekend's game against Wolves with rumours circling about his future but it was the coach in the opposite dugout, Bruno Lage, that got the axe after the Hammers' 2-0 victory.

It looks like a good time to play the Cottagers, who may have had the wind taken out of their sails by a 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United at Craven Cottage last weekend.

Nathaniel Chalobah's early red card made things very difficult for Marco Silva's side but it was a dismal afternoon and the sort of performance that threatens to undo all of the good work that the 2021/22 Championship title winners have done in the opening months of the season.

Things went from bad to worse when Aleksandar Mitrovic was forced off in the first half and it remains to be seen whether the Serbian will be fit for the visit to the London Stadium.

With an action-packed schedule ahead of the start of the World Cup break next month, a slump now could be very costly for Fulham so a strong response on Sunday is vital.

When is West Ham v Fulham?

West Ham v Fulham will take place on Sunday 9th October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

West Ham v Fulham will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Fulham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

Is there a West Ham v Fulham live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

West Ham v Fulham team news

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianksi; Kehrer, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Fornals; Scamacca

Fulham predicted XI: Leno; Mbabu, Adarabioyo, Ream, Diop; Reed, Paulinha; Kebano, Cairney, De Cordova-Reid; Vinícius

West Ham v Fulham odds

West Ham (8/11) Draw (14/5) Fulham (15/4)*

Our prediction: West Ham v Fulham

Last weekend's results mean that it's West Ham with all the momentum heading into Sunday's game. They rediscovered their form in front of goal against Wolves and will hope that Jarod Bowen and Gianluca Scamacca can catch fire after bagging their first domestic goals of the season.

The Hammers were the joint-lowest scorers in the division coming out of the international break but have not faced similar issues in the Europa Conference League so it may be a case of the Wolves result opening the floodgates.

Joao Palinha's return is massive for Fulham, with the midfielder available after serving his suspension, but they will want to be careful with Mitrovic after he was forced off against Newcastle.

A response is important for Silva's side as they look to recover some of their early season momentum but as reassuring as a strong performance will be, even that may not be enough to stop a West Ham team with renewed confidence.

Our prediction: West Ham 2-0 Fulham (17/2 at bet365)

