There was no shortage of drama when the pair last met at Stamford Bridge in September as the hosts, still managed by Thomas Tuchel at the time, needed the help of a controversial VAR decision to hold off a Hammers' comeback and win 2-1.

West Ham United and Chelsea renew their rivalry on Saturday as Graham Potter's side head across the capital to the London Stadium.

So much has changed for the Blues since – with Potter replacing Tuchel and a host of big-money January deals done – but they'll be hoping for the same result this weekend with a view to continuing a recent upturn in form and forcing their way back into the top four race.

West Ham have looked better themselves in the last few weeks, however, and showed real resilience to battle back and earn a point against Newcastle at St James Park on the weekend.

David Moyes's side remain in a treacherous position though – sitting just a point above the relegation zone ahead of kick-off.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Chelsea?

West Ham v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 11th February 2023.

West Ham v Chelsea kick-off time

West Ham v Chelsea will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream West Ham v Chelsea online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

West Ham v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

West Ham (23/10) Draw (9/4) Chelsea (5/4)*

West Ham v Chelsea prediction

