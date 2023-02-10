A questionable VAR decision helped the Blues come away as 2-1 winners when the teams last met at Stamford Bridge in September and robbed the Hammers of a famous comeback.

West Ham United will be looking for some revenge when they welcome rivals Chelsea to the London Stadium in the Premier League weekend opener.

This weekend's game will be about much more than just bragging rights, though, with the hosts desperate to put some distance between themselves and the bottom three – a gap that stands at just one point at the moment.

Chelsea's Premier League status looks secure but the same cannot be said for their chances of European qualification in 2022/23.

A rocky start for Graham Potter plus the form of high flyers like Brighton, Brentford, Fulham and Newcastle means the ninth-placed Blues are playing catch-up in the race for the top six and are already 10 points back from the top four.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for West Ham v Chelsea.

When is West Ham v Chelsea?

West Ham v Chelsea will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 11th February 2023.

West Ham v Chelsea team news

West Ham predicted line-up: Fabianski; Johnson, Ogbonna, Aguerd; Coufal, Paqueta, Rice, Emerson; Benrahma, Antonio, Bowen.

Chelsea predicted line-up: Arrizabalaga; James, Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella; Gallagher, Fernandez, Mount; Felix, Havertz, Mudryk.

West Ham v Chelsea prediction

If the reverse fixture in September and the other London derbies this season are anything to go by, it's unlikely to be a quiet affair at the London Stadium.

West Ham showed real fight to battle back into the game against Newcastle and will look to build on recent victories against Derby County in the FA Cup and Everton in the Premier League, but they are liable to some questionable defending.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have shored things up significantly in the last few weeks – conceding just once in the last four games – while the return of Joao Felix, who has now served his suspension, gives the Blues even more quality in attacking areas.

Ultimately, that could be the difference.

Our prediction: West Ham 0-1 Chelsea (13/2 at bet365)

West Ham v Chelsea odds

West Ham (23/10) Draw (9/4) Chelsea (5/4)*

