The home side have made a habit of giving themselves a mountain to climb in recent games and left it late to secure their place in the knock-out stages of the Champions League on Tuesday – with Pierre-Emile Højbjerg's 94th-minute winner against Marseille enough to help them top Group D.

Another second-half burst helped them overturn a two-goal deficit away at Bournemouth last weekend but you feel better sides will punish Spurs if they cannot put their slow starts to games behind them.

Liverpool's 2-0 victory against Napoli ensured they finished first in their Champions League group as well but Jurgen Klopp's side have found things tough in domestic football recently.

Leeds inflicted a rare defeat at Anfield on Saturday evening and a week before that, struggling Nottingham Forest beat the Reds in what was just their second Premier League win in more than two decades.

All does not seem right at Liverpool right now but a game against 'Big Six' opposition may just be what they need to get back to their best.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Liverpool on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Tottenham v Liverpool?

Tottenham v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 6th November 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Liverpool will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this weekend including Chelsea v Arsenal.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Tottenham v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Tottenham v Liverpool team news

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Dier, Lenglet, Davies; Sessegnon, Højbjerg, Bissouma, Bentacur, Perisic; Kane, Son

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas: Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Nunez

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Tottenham v Liverpool odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Tottenham (TBC) Draw (TBC) Liverpool (TBC)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

More like this

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Tottenham v Liverpool

Having failed twice against lesser opposition, Liverpool will hope that taking one of the Premier League's big guns will help them raise their game.

Spurs really can't afford a slow start to allow their opposition to build up some momentum but the way they've been playing recently, that is surely to be expected.

It would not be a surprise to see Antonio Conte shift back to a three in midfield against the Reds while Klopp surely has to find a way to get Darwin Nunez, Roberto Firmino, and Mo Salah into the forward line.

There will be chances at both ends, it may just come down to whose forwards can be more clinical.

Our prediction: Tottenham 2-2 Liverpool (TBC at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.