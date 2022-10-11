Spurs were handed a favourable draw, absent of any elite European heavyweights unlike every other group, but are stuck in a dogfight for qualification.

Tottenham won the lottery with their Champions League group draw, but redeeming their prize has proven trickier than expected so far.

Antonio Conte will surely underline the importance of this week's showdown to his players with the sides level on points on either side of the qualification divide.

Victory for either team would put them three points into the top two with just two games left to play. Defeat takes progress out of their hands.

Spurs and Frankfurt played out a goalless draw in Germany last week, but Conte will hope to make home advantage count here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Frankfurt on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Frankfurt?

Tottenham v Frankfurt will take place on Wednesday 12th October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Frankfurt will kick off at 8pm.

There is plenty of Champions League on TV this week, including Inter v Barcelona on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Frankfurt on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 7:15pm.

How to live stream Tottenham v Frankfurt online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Tottenham v Frankfurt team news

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Richarlison, Kane, Son

Frankfurt predicted XI: Trapp; Tuta, Hasebe, Ndicka; Jakic, Rode, Sow, Knauff; Kamada, Lindstrom, Kolo Muani

Tottenham v Frankfurt odds

Our prediction: Tottenham v Frankfurt

Spurs' campaign is balanced on a knife edge. They will rarely ever get a group like this one again and to miss out on the top two would be an abject failure, without intending to disrespect their opponents. Frankfurt are a middling Bundesliga outfit in 2022/23 and if Tottenham want to make any kind of impact in the competition this season, they need to win games such as this one.

Our prediction: Tottenham 1-0 Frankfurt (7/1 at bet365)

