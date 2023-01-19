Boro legend Tony Mowbray will stand in the Black Cats' dugout opposite Newcastle-born Michael Carrick, making it a full North East affair.

Sunderland face Middlesbrough in a Tees-Wear derby showdown at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

Sunderland have settled into the Championship superbly this season, with Man Utd loanee Amad Diallo lighting up the league and star striker Ross Stewart in hot form following an injury lay-off.

Middlesbrough are enjoying a resurgence following a dismal start to the campaign under Chris Wilder. Carrick steadied the ship and has enjoyed a remarkable winter so far, firing Boro up to the play-off places.

The Championship remains exceedingly tight with just six points separating third to 14th in the division. Every win means a lot; this one means more.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland v Middlesbrough on TV and online.

When is Sunderland v Middlesbrough?

Sunderland v Middlesbrough will take place on Sunday 22nd January 2023.

Sunderland v Middlesbrough kick-off time

Sunderland v Middlesbrough will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Sunderland v Middlesbrough on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 11:30am.

How to live stream Sunderland v Middlesbrough online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Sunderland v Middlesbrough odds

