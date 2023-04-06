The Black Cats are seven points off sixth place after becoming the first team to stop runaway leaders Burnley scoring at home this season in last Friday's stalemate at Turf Moor.

Sunderland will bid to keep their slim hopes of reaching the Championship play-offs alive when they welcome Hull City to the Stadium of Light on Good Friday.

A run of one win from their last seven games has hampered Sunderland's play-off charge, but boss Tony Mowbray has had to deal with injuries to key players such as top scorer Ross Stewart.

Hull were tipped as dark horses for a play-off place before the start of the season, but it has been a disappointing campaign for the Tigers, who are nine points clear of the relegation zone in 17th.

Manager Liam Rosenior has steadied the ship since being appointed as Shota Arveladze's permanent successor last November, but the 38-year-old needs a strong end to the season to convince owner Acun Ilicali that he is the man to take the club forward.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland v Hull on TV and online.

When is Sunderland v Hull?

Sunderland v Hull will take place on Friday 7th April 2023.

Sunderland v Hull kick-off time

Sunderland v Hull will kick off at 5:30pm.

What TV channel is Sunderland v Hull on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 5:15pm.

How to live stream Sunderland v Hull online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Sunderland v Hull on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Sunderland v Hull odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Sunderland (TBC) Draw (TBC) Hull (TBC)*

