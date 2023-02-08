Both sides played out a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage last time out to force the fourth-round replay at the Stadium of Light.

Championship side Sunderland host Fulham of the Premier League on Wednesday night with a place in the FA Cup fifth round up for grabs.

Sunderland took the lead in west London through Jack Clarke, but Tom Cairney netted just after the hour mark to see it finish level.

Tony Mowbray's men have impressed this season as they eye back-to-back promotions. They're currently ninth in the Championship – however, they're just six points off third.

Fulham, meanwhile, are having a brilliant season under Marco Silva as they sit eighth in the Premier League after 22 games. They come into this on the back of their dogged 0-0 outing at Chelsea last Friday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland v Fulham on TV and online.

When is Sunderland v Fulham?

Sunderland v Fulham will take place on Wednesday 8th February 2023.

Sunderland v Fulham kick-off time

Sunderland v Fulham will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Sunderland v Fulham on?

Sunderland v Fulham will be shown live on BBC One with live coverage from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Sunderland v Fulham online

You can also live stream the Sunderland v Fulham game online via BBC iPlayer.

Sunderland v Fulham odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Sunderland (7/2) Draw (14/5) Fulham (8/11)*

Sunderland v Fulham prediction

While it won't be easy for Fulham, we're expecting the Premier League side's quality to shine through.

Marco Silva's side should edge it at the Stadium of Light. However, expect Sunderland to get on the scoresheet and create a few chances.

Our prediction: Sunderland 1-2 Fulham (15/2 at bet365)

