Sunderland are back at the Stadium of Light for the visit of Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

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Regis Le Bris' side will be looking to put their FA Cup disappointment behind them after losing away at League One strugglers Port Vale.

The Black Cats ended their winless streak in the league with a win over Leeds at the start of March and are hunting a spot in the top half.

Brighton have similar Premier League aspirations after returning to form in recent weeks.

Prior to the defeat to leaders Arsenal, the Seagulls had looked back to their best in victories against Brentford and Nottingham Forest.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland v Brighton on TV and online.

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When is Sunderland v Brighton?

Sunderland v Brighton will take place on Saturday 14 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

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Sunderland v Brighton kick-off time

Sunderland v Brighton will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Sunderland v Brighton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during the next episode of Match of the Day.

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Is there a Sunderland v Brighton live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Sunderland v Brighton on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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