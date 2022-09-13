Spurs will be delighted with their start to the new campaign after defeating Marseille 2-0 at home. A good result here would push them into an early commanding position.

Antonio Conte will be pleased with his team's start across the board as they sit third in the Premier League after six games with Harry Kane firing on all cylinders.

The Italian boss will be determined to maintain the current hot form his side is showing, and can dip into a wealth of talent beyond the first XI to achieve exactly that.

Sporting CP also started their Champions League journey in exemplary fashion as they took out Frankfurt in a 3-0 rout.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sporting CP v Tottenham on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022

When is Sporting CP v Tottenham?

Sporting CP v Tottenham will take place on Tuesday 13th September 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Sporting CP v Tottenham will kick off at 5:45pm.

There is plenty of Champions League on TV this week, including Bayern Munich v Barcelona.

What TV channel is Sporting CP v Tottenham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 4 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Sporting CP v Tottenham online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sporting CP v Tottenham team news

Sporting CP predicted XI: Adan; Esgaio, Coates, Inacio; Porro, Morita, Ugarte, Reis; Trincao, Edwards, Goncalves.

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Romero, Lenglet, Dier; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Richarlison, Kane, Son.

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2022?

Sporting CP v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Sporting CP (9/4) Draw (12/5) Tottenham (6/5)*

For all the latest Champions League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Sporting CP v Tottenham

All four teams in this group will feel they have a genuine shot at progression to the knockout rounds. It's an awkward yet not insurmountable group to conquer. This may be Spurs's toughest game of the group stage. A point wouldn't be a bad result for Conte's men.

Our prediction: Sporting CP 1-1 Tottenham (11/2 at bet365)

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.