The Saints cut Hassenhuttl loose after four years at the helm, during which time his side have meandered around the lower reaches of the top flight.

Southampton begin life after Ralph Hassenhuttl with a banana-skin Carabao Cup tie against League One side Sheffield Wednesday.

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones is widely expected to take the reins at St Mary's, though he has not been appointed in time for this one.

Sheffield Wednesday are firmly in the hunt for automatic promotion from League One this season with talismanic midfielder Barry Bannan arguably the finest player in the third tier.

When is Southampton v Sheffield Wednesday?

Southampton v Sheffield Wednesday will take place on Wednesday 9th November 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v Sheffield Wednesday will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Southampton v Sheffield Wednesday on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

Is there an Southampton v Sheffield Wednesday live stream?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Southampton v Sheffield Wednesday team news

Southampton predicted XI: McCarthy; Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Salisu, Perraud; Diallo, Maitland-Niles, Edozie, Adams, Armstrong; Mara



Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI: Stockdale; Palmer, Iorfa, Ihiekwe, Johnson; Vaulks, Bannan, Dele-Bashiru; Wilks, Smith, Paterson



Our prediction: Southampton v Sheffield Wednesday

Midweek cup games always produce shocks, always. Of course, on paper, the Premier League side should waltz away with this one, but Sheffield Wednesday are confident, organised and boast a number of talented stars worthy of a place in the tier above. The Owls face a wounded animal in Southampton, and they could produce an upset here.

Our prediction: Southampton 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday (14/1 at bet365)

