Manchester United's midweek thrashing of Chelsea has ended the Reds' hopes of snatching a Champions League place, with Europa League football confirmed for next term, so Jurgen Klopp is likely to shuffle his pack and give some of the youngsters a chance to impress.

Liverpool finish their season down on the South Coast as they travel to St Mary's to face relegated Southampton on the final day.

2022/23 has been a dismal season for the hosts, who will finish bottom of the Premier League no matter the result on Sunday, but they will want to sign off in the top flight with a bit of pride.

It's not as if the Saints players have nothing to play for either – as some will be keen to impress incoming manager Russell Martin and others may want to capitalise on their last chance to put themselves in the shop window.

It should be an emotional afternoon at St Mary's for club stalwart James Ward-Prowse, who is expected to secure a move back to the Premier League this summer.

When is Southampton v Liverpool?

Southampton v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 28th May 2023.

Southampton v Liverpool kick-off time

Southampton v Liverpool will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Southampton v Liverpool on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Southampton v Liverpool online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Southampton v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Merseyside and BBC Radio Solent.

BBC Radio Solent is available on FM or DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages – local restrictions will apply.

You can also listen to commentary on BBC Radio Solent online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

BBC Radio Merseyside coverage of Southampton v Liverpool is available on FM, on 95.8 in the Merseyside area, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages – local restrictions will apply.

You can also listen to commentary on BBC Radio Merseyside online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Southampton v Liverpool odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Southampton (6/1) Draw (15/4) Liverpool (2/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

