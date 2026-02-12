Southampton and Leicester City meet for the second time in five days in an all-Championship fourth round FA Cup tie on Saturday.

The Foxes' recent woes continued on Tuesday evening as they threw away a three-goal lead to lose 4-3 in the league fixture between the pair at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester's FA Cup triumph feels a lot further than five years ago, though their 2-0 victory over League Two side Cheltenham in the third round was a rare positive in a bleak start to 2026 for the visitors.

Saints' 3-2 win over Doncaster Rovers was one of five victories in their last seven games as they bid to salvage their season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Leicester?

Southampton v Leicester will take place on Saturday 14th February 2026.

Southampton v Leicester kick-off time

Southampton v Leicester will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Southampton v Leicester on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during this weekend's episode of Match of the Day.

Is there a Southampton v Leicester live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Southampton v Leicester on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

