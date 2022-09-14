The Hammers scored three in the final 20 minutes against FCSB to secure an opening 3-1 victory last week.

West Ham will hope to continue their impressive form in European group stages when they take on Silkeborg in the Europa Conference League this week.

Boss David Moyes will be keen to maintain the results he has already achieved at this level after going undefeated in the first five matches of last season's Europa League group stage.

Despite West Ham's increasing competence on the continent, they sit 18th in the Premier League following a muted start to the campaign and will be desperate to claw their way out of danger.

Silkeborg started their Europa League campaign with a narrow defeat to Anderlecht, proving they can at least compete with strong competitors.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Silkeborg v West Ham on TV and online.

When is Silkeborg v West Ham?

Silkeborg v West Ham will take place on Thursday 15th September 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Silkeborg v West Ham will kick off at 8pm.

There is plenty of Europa Conference League on TV this week, though Arsenal v PSV has been called off due to policing issues with regards to Queen Elizabeth's funeral and mourning period.

What TV channel is Silkeborg v West Ham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7:45pm.

How to live stream Silkeborg v West Ham online

Silkeborg v West Ham team news

Silkeborg predicted XI: Larsen; Sonne, Salquist, Calisir, Engel; Kynge, Brink, Thordarson; Jorgensen, Helenius, Kusk.

West Ham predicted XI: Areola; Coufal, Kehrer, Dawson, Cresswell; Downes, Rice, Lanzini; Benrahma, Scamacca, Cornet.

Silkeborg v West Ham odds

Silkeborg (9/2) Draw (16/5) West Ham (3/5)*

Our prediction: Silkeborg v West Ham

West Ham are becoming a streetwise second-tier European competition contender under Moyes. They have pedigree on the continent and know how to eke out victories. Don't expect the prettiest football from weakened Hammers line-ups in the ECL, but expect results.

Our prediction: Silkeborg 0-1 West Ham (7/1 at bet365)

