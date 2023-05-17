The Owls, who earned a club-record 96 points in the regular season but missed out on automatic promotion, look set to play third-tier football for another season following a 4-0 thrashing in last Saturday's first leg.

Sheffield Wednesday fans will be praying for a miracle when their side faces Peterborough United in the second leg of their League One playoff semi-final.

Despite finishing 19 points behind Wednesday in the table, Peterborough have one foot in the Wembley final after Jack Taylor, Joe Ward, Kwame Poku and Jonson Clarke-Harris found the back of the net at London Road.

There is a glimmer of hope for Sheffield Wednesday, however, as Hillsborough has been a fortress all season, having lost just once and putting four goals or more past four teams in 23 home games.

They can also take encouragement from Peterborough's away form as Darren Ferguson's side tasted defeat in 11 of their 23 games on the road.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield Wednesday v Peterborough on TV and online.

When is Sheffield Wednesday v Peterborough?

Sheffield Wednesday v Peterborough will take place on Thursday 18th May 2023.

Sheffield Wednesday v Peterborough kick-off time

Sheffield Wednesday v Peterborough will kick off at 8pm.

Listen to Sheffield Wednesday v Peterborough on radio

You can listen to live coverage of the match on BBC Radio Sheffield.

Sheffield Wednesday v Peterborough odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Sheffield Wednesday (7/10) Draw (11/4) Peterborough (4/1)*

