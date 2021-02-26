What channel is Sheffield United v Liverpool Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool need a big result against rock-bottom Sheffield United as Premier League fixtures return this weekend.

Advertisement

The Reds have slid to sixth following four defeats on the bounce, level on points with Everton, and could fall further in the coming weeks as sides below continue to gain.

It remains unknown whether Alisson Becker will feature in the game following the death of his father in a drowning incident in Brazil.

Sheffield United remain rooted to the foot of the table following three defeats in a row and know they face a mountain to climb if they are to haul themselves even close to survival.

The Blades are a huge 14 points away from Newcastle in 17th and their chances of one of the greatest ever escapes in Premier League history remain close to zero.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v Liverpool on TV and online.

Follow our brand new Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Sheffield United v Liverpool on TV?

Sheffield United v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 28th February 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Sheffield United v Liverpool will kick off at 7:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Man Utd, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Sheffield United v Liverpool team news

Sheffield United predicted XI: Ramsdale, Ampadu, Jagielka, Bryan, Baldock, Lundstram, Norwood, Fleck, Stevens, McGoldrick, Sharp

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Phillips, Robertson, Thiago, Wijnaldum, Jones, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Sheffield United v Liverpool odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Sheffield United (7/1) Draw (4/1) Liverpool (4/11)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Sheffield United v Liverpool

Liverpool are almost impossible to predict at the moment. It’s just so difficult to look at Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane leading the line and say: “yeah, I think those guys are in trouble against bottom of the league Sheffield United” yet, here we are.

It’s fair to say the spine of Liverpool’s team has been bent and broken out of all reasonable shape, but individual quality should still shine through in games, particularly ones such as this.

Chris Wilder will encourage his Sheffield United squad to get stuck into the makeshift defence at all times, but ultimately, quality should prevail. It should.

Our prediction: Sheffield United 1-2 Liverpool (8/1 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.