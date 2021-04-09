What channel is Sheffield United v Arsenal Premier League match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal will hope to end a run of just one win in four Premier League fixtures when they rock up at Bramall Lane to face lowly Sheffield United on Sunday.

Advertisement

The Gunners’s miserable league season continued last Sunday last weekend with the 3-0 stuffing at home to Liverpool – and they come into this clash having faced Slavia Prague in the Europa League on Thursday.

Boss Mikel Arteta knows slipping into the bottom half of the table would be disastrous for the Gunners, whose eighth-place finish last term was their worst league finish since 1995.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, are all but relegated and lost 2-1 at Leeds last time out – a frustrating result for caretaker manager Paul Heckingbottom.

The Blades lost by the same scoreline to Arsenal earlier in the season and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Gunners pick up a confidence boost from this tie on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sheffield United v Arsenal on TV and online.

Follow our Twitter page: @RadioTimesSport

When is Sheffield United v Arsenal on TV?

Sheffield United v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 11th April 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Sheffield United v Arsenal will kick off at 7pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this gameweek including Brighton v Everton, which kicks off at 8:15pm on Monday.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Thanks for signing up! We hope you enjoy our Football content. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences. Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Football newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Sheffield United v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 6:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Sheffield United v Arsenal online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Sheffield United v Arsenal team news

Sheffield United: George Baldock came off with suspected concussion against Leeds last weekend and may not feature here, while the game comes too soon for Billy Sharp, Sander Berge and Chris Basham.

Jayden Bogle is also being assessed for a head injury. Jack Robinson, Jack Rodwell and Jack O’Connell are all out.

Arsenal: Kieran Tierney and David Luiz are both sidelined with knee injuries for this one, meaning Gabriel and Holding are likely to start as the centre-backs with Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers either side.

Martin Odegaard picked up a knock on international duty and may not be fit to play here. Question marks remain over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s role in the first team.

Sheffield United v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Sheffield United (11/2) Draw (29/10) Arsenal (4/7)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today and claim an opening account offer of ‘Up to £100 in Bet Credits**’, utilising the bonus code ‘RT365’.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Sheffield United v Arsenal

Further injuries to the Blades squad doesn’t aid Heckingbottom here and this game is surely one Arteta will welcome as a platform to inject some confidence into his side.

Arsenal have been flighty all season and didn’t particularly enjoy the 2-1 win over United back in October – a game that yielded just seven shots on target all afternoon.

The Gunners should edge this but it could be close, especially if the visiting forward line labours when in possession. Don’t expect a classic in South Yorkshire.

Our prediction: Sheffield United 0-1 Arsenal (11/2 at bet365)

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.