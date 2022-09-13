The Bhoys were totally outclassed by reigning champions Real Madrid in their opener and will know the importance of taking points from the other teams in Group F.

Celtic will hope to bounce back from an opening Champions League defeat when they face Shakhtar Donetsk.

Boss Ange Postecoglou won't dial down his team's attacking flair and will encourage a positive approach to all games, regardless of Celtic's supposed inferiority to their opposition on the continent.

For obvious reasons, you'd expect Shakhtar's preparation for the football season paled into insignificance in recent months, but they have fulfilled all of their fixtures this season so far and are coming in hot.

A raucous crowd is expected to roar on their men at the Polish Army Stadium in Warsaw for their first designated home match in the Champions League.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Shakhtar v Celtic on TV and online.

When is Shakhtar v Celtic?

Shakhtar v Celtic will take place on Wednesday 14th September 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Shakhtar v Celtic will kick off at 5:45pm.

There is plenty of Champions League on TV this week, including Bayern Munich v Barcelona.

What TV channel is Shakhtar v Celtic on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 4 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Shakhtar v Celtic online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Shakhtar v Celtic team news

Shakhtar predicted XI: Trubin; L Taylor, Bondar, Matviyenko, Konoplya; Bondarenko, Stepanenko, Sudakov; Shved, Zubkov, Mudryk

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Jenz, G Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Abada, Furuhashi, Jota

Shakhtar v Celtic odds

Our prediction: Shakhtar v Celtic

It's one thing dominating the Scottish Premiership, it's an entirely new proposition to compete on an even keel in the Champions League. Celtic would have seen this fixtures as their best hope for points in 2022/23, but Shakhtar's stunning 4-1 victory away at RB Leipzig proves they're a major threat, not to be taken lightly.

Our prediction: Shakhtar 2-1 Celtic (11/5 at bet365)

