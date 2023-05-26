Mourinho announced himself in world football by winning this competition, then known as the UEFA Cup, with Porto in 2003 and has got his hands on four more European trophies since, including two Champions Leagues.

Two serial European winners face off in Wednesday evening's Europa League final as Jose Mourinho's Roma take on Sevilla.

He masterminded Roma's first European success in more than 60 years last season as they won the Europa Conference League and has them on course for a top six finish in Serie A this term.

The only thing now standing between I Giallorossi and the Europa League title is the competition's most dominant side. No club has won the competition more times than Sevilla, who have six successes to their name and four in the last 10 years.

2022/23 has been a disappointing campaign for the La Liga outfit, who were battling relegation at points, but they so often raise their game in the Europa League.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sevilla v Roma on TV and online.

When is Sevilla v Roma?

Sevilla v Roma will take place on Wednesday 31st May 2023.

Sevilla v Roma kick-off time

Sevilla v Roma will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Sevilla v Roma on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Sevilla v Roma online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Sevilla v Roma on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Sevilla v Roma odds

Sevilla (17/10) Draw (2/1) Roma (15/8)

Sevilla v Roma prediction

