The legendary coach has two Champions Leagues, two Europa Leagues, and a Europa Conference League to his name already – with the latter coming last season when he ended Roma's 60-year wait for European success.

Jose Mourinho goes in search of a sixth European trophy on Wednesday evening as his Roma side face Sevilla in Budapest.

The Italian side have not made things easy for themselves on the way to the final – overturning a 1-0 first leg deficit against RB Salzburg in the knockout play-offs, requiring extra time to beat Feyenoord in the quarters, and edging past Bayer Leverkusen in the semi-finals – and now they face the competition's most successful team.

Sevilla are pushing for a seventh Europa League title, with a record six in their trophy cabinet already and four wins in the last 10 years, and have knocked out some big names already.

The Spanish side beat Man Utd in the quarter-finals and Juventus in the semis, which should act as a warning to Mourinho and I Giallorossi.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Sevilla v Roma.

When is Sevilla v Roma?

Sevilla v Roma will kick off at 8pm on Wednesday 31st May 2023.

Sevilla v Roma team news

Sevilla predicted line-up: Bounou; Navas, Badé, Gudelj, Telles; Fernando, Rakitić; Ocampos, Torres, Gil; En-Nesyri

Roma predicted line-up: Patrício; Mancini, Smalling, Ibañez; Çelik, Cristante, Matić, Spinazzola; Dybala, Pellegrini; Abraham

Sevilla v Roma prediction

Wednesday's final is an intriguing match-up with two proven European winners – Mourinho and Sevilla – set to face off.

The Roma boss will not want to let the game become an open or end-to-end affair so it's likely to be tight and could be settled by just one goal.

We know all about Sevilla's record in this competition and they have looked much improved under Luis Mendilibar but stars like Pablo Dybala just might be the difference for Mourinho's men.

Our prediction: Sevilla 1-2 Roma (11/1 at bet365)

Sevilla v Roma odds

bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Sevilla (17/10) Draw (2/1) Roma (15/8)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today.





