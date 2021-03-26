What channel is Republic of Ireland v Luxembourg World Cup qualifier match on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Republic of Ireland will hope to cruise past Luxembourg in their first home game of the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign on Saturday evening.

Stephen Kenny’s troops head into this clash having lost to Serbia in Belgrade on Wednesday night.

Luxembourg are expected to prove much less of a test for Ireland, with the boss likely to field some fringe players in order to give them international experience.

Ireland are hoping to finish top of Group A and qualify for next year’s World Cup in Qatar – but have both Serbia and Portugal to contend with in their group.

As for Luxembourg, they played Qatar in a friendly on Wednesday and are winless from their last two competitive fixtures.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Republic of Ireland v Luxembourg on TV and online.

When is Republic of Ireland v Luxembourg on TV?

Republic of Ireland v Luxembourg will take place on Saturday 27th March 2021.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Republic of Ireland v Luxembourg will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous World Cup qualifiers taking place during this international break including Albania v England, which kicks off at 5pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Republic of Ireland v Luxembourg on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Republic of Ireland v Luxembourg online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW TV without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Republic of Ireland v Luxembourg team news

Republic of Ireland: Mark Travers should remain in goal for the Irish, while the back five is expected to remain the same, with Dara O’Shea anchoring the defence.

Aaron Connolly may move to the bench, while Robbie Brady and James McClean will be hoping to start.

Luxembourg: Enes Mahmutovic and Lars Krogh Gerson are expected to sit in the centre of defence and could have plenty to do on Saturday.

Nacional’s Vincent Thill is the playmaker who will hope to pull the strings in midfield and link up with the two strikers.

Republic of Ireland v Luxembourg odds

bet365 odds: Republic of Ireland (4/9) Draw (3/1) Luxembourg (15/2)*

Our prediction: Republic of Ireland v Luxembourg

Republic of Ireland should have no trouble overcoming Luxembourg on Saturday evening, so don’t be surprised if boss Kenny’s opts to rest some of the star men who played in Serbia in the week.

This could be a game for the likes of Cyrus Christie and Daryl Horgan to stake their claim for the first team, although the boss could well draft in Jeff Hendrick and Brady.

Ireland have plenty of talent but need to be more structured in defence compared to their outing in Belgrade. Luxembourg will offer a mild threat but the hosts should claim three points.

Our prediction: Republic of Ireland 3-1 Luxembourg (12/1 at bet365)

