The Blues are two points clear of Manchester United, with a superior goal difference, and Emma Hayes's side are also bidding to complete the WSL-FA Cup double.

Chelsea will lift the Women's Super League trophy for the fourth season in a row if they beat bottom club Reading on the final day of the season.

Chelsea head to the Madejski Stadium in red-hot form, having won their last six league games including last Sunday's 2-0 success against Arsenal, which knocked the Gunners out of the title race.

Reading will be relegated to the Championship if they fail to pull off a shock win, although the Royals need Leicester to lose or draw against Brighton to stand any chance of escaping the drop.

Goals from Jess Carter, Maren Mjelde and Guro Reiten earned Chelsea a 3-1 victory when the two teams last met in an FA Cup clash in March.

When is Reading v Chelsea?

Reading v Chelsea will take place on Saturday 27th May 2023.

Reading v Chelsea kick-off time

Reading v Chelsea will kick off at 2:30pm.

What TV channel is Reading v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Reading v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Reading v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Reading v Chelsea odds

