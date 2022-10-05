The Bhoys were put to the sword by Real Madrid in their campaign opener before drawing with Shakhtar Donetsk last time out.

Celtic will be determined to make the most of a big opportunity in the Champions League when they face RB Leipzig this evening.

They may only have one point from their first two matches, but RB Leipzig are yet to claim anything from their opening gambits and Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou will be desperate for his side to make the most of tonight.

Avoiding defeat could see the Scottish champions lifted to within touching distance of Shakhtar ahead of an all-important reverse fixture, while a victory would place them in a superb position in Group F.

RB Leipzig are struggling this term. They sit 11th in the Bundesliga and were hammered 4-1 by Shakhtar in their Champions League opener.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch RB Leipzig v Celtic on TV and online.

When is RB Leipzig v Celtic?

RB Leipzig v Celtic will take place on Wednesday 5th October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

RB Leipzig v Celtic will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is RB Leipzig v Celtic on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 4 from 5pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream RB Leipzig v Celtic online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

RB Leipzig v Celtic team news

RB Leipzig predicted XI: Gulasci; Simakan, Orban, Gvardiol, Raum; Kampl, Schlager; Szoboszlai, Forsberg, Nkunku; Werner

Celtic predicted XI: Hart; Juranovic, Welsh, Jenz, Taylor; Hatate, McGregor, O'Riley; Abada, Furuhashi, Jota

RB Leipzig v Celtic odds

Our prediction: RB Leipzig v Celtic

Celtic have a major opportunity to position themselves as the 'best of the rest' in Group F behind Real Madrid. However, an away trip to face Leipzig is nearly always a difficult task on the continent. With so much on the line for each side, expect a fiery encounter but one where the quality of the hosts should just about shine through.

Our prediction: RB Leipzig 2-1 Celtic (15/2 at bet365)

