The Gers were hammered 4-0 by Ajax in their opener on the continent - and now, they welcome the Italian giants to Ibrox hoping for a different result.

Rangers have been placed in a punishing Champions League group, and their task doesn't get any easier tonight against Napoli.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is under pressure to lift his side following consecutive 4-0 defeats to Ajax and arch rivals Celtic in their last two outings.

Rangers sit second in the Scottish Premiership but they already trail their neighbours by five points after just six games.

Napoli are cruising along at the top of Serie A with four wins from six matches, and destroyed Liverpool 4-1 in their opening Champions League group encounter.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Napoli on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Napoli?

Rangers v Napoli will take place on Wednesday 14th September 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Rangers v Napoli will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Rangers v Napoli on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Rangers v Napoli online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Rangers v Napoli team news

Rangers predicted XI: McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Sands, Barisic; Lundstram, Davis; Tillman, Kamara, Kent; Colak.

Napoli predicted XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Kim, Rrahmani, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka; Politano, Zielinski, Kvaratskhelia; Simeone.

Rangers v Napoli odds

Our prediction: Rangers v Napoli

Rangers look like sitting ducks in Group A. The Champions League offers a superb platform for them to test their mettle against the very best, but they would have enjoyed a more favourable group after being drawn among continental heavyweights. The Rangers faithful will be in full voice this evening, but Napoli have the class to dispatch their hosts without much trouble.

Our prediction: Rangers 0-2 Napoli (17/2 at bet365)

