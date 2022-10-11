The Reds have won their last two European outings and will hope to silence an inevitably raucous Rangers crowd at Ibrox this week.

Liverpool can take respite from their rough start to the Premier League campaign when the Champions League rolls around again this week.

Jurgen Klopp's team defeated the Scottish unit 2-0 last week and will hope to put their disappointing run of domestic form in the shade in the reverse fixture here.

Liverpool lost to Arsenal at the weekend to cement their place in 10th with just two victories from their opening eight top flight matches.

Rangers sit second in the Scottish Premiership table, just two points shy of Celtic, meaning they are still very much fighting on all fronts this season. However, they have lost each of their three Champions League group games with nine goals conceded and none scored.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Liverpool?

Rangers v Liverpool will take place on Wednesday 12th October 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Rangers v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm.

There is plenty of Champions League on TV this week, including Inter v Barcelona on Wednesday.

What TV channel is Rangers v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 6:30pm.

How to live stream Rangers v Liverpool online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Rangers v Liverpool team news

Rangers predicted XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Sands, Barisic; Lundstram, Davis, Kamara; Sakala, Colak, Kent

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Jota; Nunez

Rangers v Liverpool odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Rangers (7/1) Draw (4/1) Liverpool (4/11)*

Our prediction: Rangers v Liverpool

Rangers have not adapted to dining at Europe's top table and their journey is likely to be over after this game. It's no shame to exit at the group stage and they will come back stronger in a more favourable group next time. Liverpool have everything they need to unpick the hosts and march home with three points here.

Our prediction: Rangers 0-2 Liverpool (7/1 at bet365)

