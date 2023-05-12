Celtic have already won the Scottish Premiership title after winning 31 of their 34 games and losing just once all season. They've also scored 105 times and conceded a league-best 25 goals in that period.

Rangers and Celtic face off for the sixth and final Old Firm of the season with only bragging rights on the line for both sides.

Rangers, who are 13 points behind Celtic, are guaranteed second, with Michael Beale's side a staggering 29 points ahead of Aberdeen in third.

Celtic are unbeaten in Old Firm games this season (won four, drawn one) and the latest outing was their 1-0 win in the Scottish Cup semi-final last month.

While there's nothing on the line, Ange Postecoglou will be desperate to finish the season unbeaten against Rangers.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Celtic on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Celtic?

Rangers v Celtic will take place on Saturday 13th May 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Rangers v Celtic kick-off time

Rangers v Celtic will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Rangers v Celtic on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 11:30am.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Rangers v Celtic online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Rangers v Celtic odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Rangers (9/5) Draw (13/5) Celtic (13/10)*

