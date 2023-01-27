History is against the Championship side, who last beat Spurs in 1966, lost 5-1 to them in the pair's most recent meeting in 2009, and have won just two games in this competition in the past eight seasons.

Preston North End will be hoping to draw on some of that famous FA Cup magic when they host Tottenham at Deepdale in Saturday evening's fourth round tie.

Two wins in their last three league games have helped Preston clamber back into the play-off race in the second tier but this weekend their focus shifts to England's premier cup competition and history chaser Harry Kane.

The talismanic striker equaled Jimmy Greaves as Spurs' all-time leading scorer with his first half winner against Fulham on Monday evening and loves playing in the FA Cup – as Portsmouth found out in the third round.

Preston beat Championship rivals Huddersfield Town 3-1 to set up their tie with the Premier League club and will have to create a sizeable upset if they're to reach the fifth round for the first time since 2014/15.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Preston v Tottenham on TV and online.

When is Preston v Tottenham?

Preston v Tottenham will take place on Saturday 28th January 2023.

Preston v Tottenham kick-off time

Preston v Tottenham will kick off at 6pm.

What TV channel is Preston v Tottenham on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 5:40pm.

FA Cup games will be split between ITV and BBC throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Preston v Tottenham online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Preston v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Preston (8/1) Draw (17/4) Tottenham (1/3)*

Preston v Tottenham prediction

