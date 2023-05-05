The Black Cats' fans couldn't have dreamed to be in this position at the start of the season after Alex Neil traded the Stadium of Light for Stoke following their promotion from League One.

It all comes down to this. Sunderland have one shot to blast their way into the Championship play-offs on the final day of the campaign against Preston at Deepdale.

However, Tony Mowbray's incredibly youthful, attacking outfit has earned plenty of plaudits throughout the campaign for coming this far, and without star striker Ross Stewart, whose 10 strikes prior to his season-ending injury in January feel like ancient history.

Anything less than a victory would see Sunderland finish valiantly close but outside of the play-off reckoning. If they do triumph over Preston, they would also require Coventry to be defeated by Middlesbrough or Millwall to drop points against Blackburn.

Preston should have gone into this game with something to play for but a four-game winless streak leaves them mathematically eliminated from the race. Rivals Blackburn are in the perilous position of requiring a Preston victory to help them out.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Preston v Sunderland on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Preston v Sunderland?

Preston v Sunderland will take place on Monday 8th May 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Preston v Sunderland kick-off time

Preston v Sunderland will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Preston v Sunderland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 2:45pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Preston v Sunderland online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Preston v Sunderland odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Preston (3/1) Draw (5/2) Sunderland (10/11)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

More like this

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.