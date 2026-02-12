Championship side Bristol City travel to League One strugglers Port Vale in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Robins thumped Watford 5-1 in the last round of the competition and head to Vale Park on the back of a confidence-boosting win away at in-form Hull City.

Bristol City are still recovering from a difficult January transfer window, when they lost two key players to Championship rivals, and an FA Cup run could be just the tonic.

The hosts are bottom of League One after a difficult start to the 2025/26 campaign and though they've improved since the appointment of Jon Brady, including beating Fleetwood Town 1-0 in the third round, they will need to raise their game to spring an upset.

RadioTimes has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Port Vale v Bristol City on TV and online.

When is Port Vale v Bristol City?

Port Vale v Bristol City will take place on Saturday 14 February 2026.

Port Vale v Bristol City kick-off time

Port Vale v Bristol City will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Port Vale v Bristol City on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during this weekend's episode of Match of the Day.

Is there a Port Vale v Bristol City live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Port Vale v Bristol City on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

